Foggy morning in Delhi, mercury settles at 8.0 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts rain | Check details

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 8.0 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's air quality improved significantly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 349 in the 'very poor' category from 370 on Saturday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city experienced fog in the morning hours, with humidity levels oscillating between 100 per cent and 64 per cent, the department said.

The weather officer has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Rains likely in Delhi tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature may drop with light rain in Delhi-NCR on Monday. The Weather Department said that many districts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana may also receive rain on 26 December (Thursday) and 27 December (Friday). Due to rain, there will be severe cold once again in the region.

Earlier, Delhi's air quality improved to the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 370. The national capital's AQI stood at 429 in the 'severe' category on Friday.

