Fake Aadhar card case: AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal arrives at Delhi ATS office for questioning

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal on Monday arrived at the ATS office in South Delhi for questioning in connection with the fake Aadhar card case. He reached the ATS office after he was served with two notices by the Delhi Police.

Notably, the Delhi Police issued notices to the AAP MLA and his office staff to join the investigation in a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents. In that case, several Bangladeshis were arrested, and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered during the investigation, according to Delhi Police sources.

However, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal denied receiving any notice. "I have come to know that two officials of Delhi Police came to my house to give me a notice around 5 pm," he had said. The issue has mounted tensions for AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP questions AAP

The BJP has raised questions and accused AAP of facilitating illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Taking charge, former Union Minister Smriti Irani termed the case "a matter of national security. She said, " Though the issue has been "prominently discussed across Indian media," it has met with an "abject silence" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Any political leader would not remain silent if he is really committed to the issues of national security. A leader committed to national security would himself demand expulsion of the leader and his office staff from the party if they are involved in such forgery," she added.

What is the case?

Tracing the timeline of the case, Irani said that the case was registered at Sangam Vihar Police Station last month. As per the case, Delhi Police arrested some Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhar and voter ID cards.

"Upon investigation, it was found that a shop in Sector 5 Rohini was operating an ecosystem wherein fake Aadhar cards could be prepared. The owner of the shop, upon investigation, confirmed that one Afroz helped in ensuring that fake Aadhar cards were made based on fake birth certificates," she claimed.

She added that upon analysis of laptop data by the Forensic Science Lab, it was found that 26 Aadhar update forms had the signatures and seals of two AAP MLAs, Mohinder Goyal from the Rithala Assembly seat and Jai Bhagwan from the Bawana Assembly seat.

Irani said, "Ten individuals have confirmed during investigation that they went to the office of Mohinder Goyal and in cahoots with his office staff they procured the AAP MLA's signature and seal," Irani said.

