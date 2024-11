Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team investigating a cyber crime case was attacked by the accused in Delhi on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Bijwasan area when the probe agency team was conducting an inquiry into the matter. Local police arrived at the scene immediately to manage the situation and ensure the safety of the officers.

Further investigations are underway.

This is breaking news. More details will be added.