Dwarka apartment fire: Dramatic video shows father, two children jumping from burning building A devastating fire at Dwarka’s Shabad Apartments led to the tragic deaths of a father and his two children, raising urgent concerns about fire safety in Delhi’s high-rise buildings.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Shabad Apartments in Dwarka Sector 13, near MRV School, trapping residents in the building’s upper floors. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call around 9:58 a.m. and immediately dispatched eight fire tenders along with a sky lift to control the blaze and rescue those trapped.

Heartbreaking escape attempt captured on video

Disturbing video footage circulating online shows the horrifying moment when 35-year-old Yash Yadav, clutching his two 10-year-old children—a boy and a girl—jumped from the eighth floor of the burning apartment in a desperate attempt to escape the flames. Thick black smoke is seen billowing from the windows as panicked residents scream and try to signal for help.

Father and children succumb to injuries

Emergency responders rushed Yadav and his children to IGI Hospital and Aakash Hospital, but tragically, all three were declared dead on arrival. Yadav’s wife and elder son survived and are receiving medical treatment. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes of thick smoke and cries for help from those trapped on the higher floors.

Fire safety concerns raised amid investigation

The fire has renewed calls for stricter fire safety protocols in high-rise buildings across Delhi. Authorities have shut off electricity and gas lines in the building to prevent further hazards while fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Structural safety under scrutiny

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been alerted to inspect the building’s structural integrity following the incident. Residents remain in shock, mourning the tragic loss in their community.

A continuing crisis of fires in Delhi

This fire follows a deadly blaze last month at a Shahdara e-rickshaw charging station that claimed two lives, highlighting ongoing fire safety challenges in the capital. The recent tragedy at Shabad Apartments is a grim reminder of the urgent need to strengthen fire preparedness and safety standards in urban residential complexes.