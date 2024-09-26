Delhi High Court halts DUSU vote counting, reprimands varsity over 'vandalism during polls'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Students raise slogans during the DUSU polls

As candidates for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections engaged in acts of vandalism and defacement of public property ahead of polling, the Delhi High Court on Thursday (September 26) reprimanded the university for its failure to discipline the candidates and supervise the election process, which has been marred by contentious brawls.

Responding to a batch of fresh petitions filed over recent vandalism, defacement, and violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during the DUSU polls, the court, in a major ruling, halted the counting of votes until it is satisfied that posters, spray paint, and graffiti have been removed and public property restored.

"This court directs that although the election process may proceed, no counting of votes shall take place for either the Delhi University elections or the colleges until this court is satisfied that the posters, hoardings, graffiti, and spray paint have been removed and public property restored," the court ordered.





What happened during the hearing

The court was hearing pleas moved by Advocate Prashant Manchanda and Delhi University students, highlighting recent vandalism, defacement, and violations of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations concerning the conduct of student elections in universities. It heard arguments from counsel representing Delhi University and civic authorities before ruling that the university must ensure the EVMs and ballot boxes are securely stored until further orders from the court.

While, the counsel representing Delhi University informed the court that as all the necessary arrangements had been made for the polling scheduled for tomorrow, and it would not be proper to countermand or postpone the polls. The counsel, however, suggested postponing the vote counting until candidates removed all hoardings and posters. The counsel also suggested that the candidates should bear the costs incurred by civic agencies due to the defacement of public property.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had earlier stated that, between September 13 and 25, the civic body had removed 16,000 boards, 200,000 posters and pamphlets, and 28,500 banners in total. Four truckloads of material have also been removed to date.

"The expenses incurred by the civic agencies shall initially be paid by Delhi University, which shall have the right to recover the same from the respective candidates in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations," the court ordered after hearing the petitions.



