Dust check, real-time monitoring of bus routes, no congestion: Delhi govt's major plan to curb air pollution

The Delhi government on Sunday announced an extensive campaign to combat air pollution in a bid to improve the national capital’s air quality with focus on reducing dust, managing traffic congestion and enhancing public transport.

Here are the major steps that will be taken to curb pollution in the city

Entire ring road will be made dust-free, promised Gupta: As part of the plan, the entire Ring Road will undergo regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling to prevent dust buildup.

Special directives issued to MCD and PWD to run a special campaign.

To further tackle pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, public works department, Delhi Development Authority and other road-owning agencies have been instructed to plant trees along roads and central verges for creating green belts.

Instructions have been given to traffic police and concerned departments to remove congestion during traffic movement on about 250 roads of Delhi, prone to regular jams.

Real-time monitoring of public buses and implementation of route rationalization plan to take place.

Government departments, alongside the Delhi Traffic Police, will investigate the causes and implement improved systems at key intersections to ensure smoother vehicle movement.

Strict PUC (Pollution Under Control) checks to be conducted.

In a push to strengthen public transport in the city, Gupta also announced the rollout of the Delhi Transport Corporation's route rationalisation plan.

The initiative aims to improve bus frequency, reduce travel time and encourage people to shift from private vehicles to public transport. A control room is also being set up for real-time bus monitoring.

"The Delhi government is fully committed to this mission. By developing green corridors, controlling dust, managing traffic better and enhancing public transport, we aim to make Delhi a clean, pollution-free city," the statement quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)