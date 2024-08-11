Delhi Metro commuters will soon use smartphones as virtual cards for travel: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The new feature is in trial mode and is likely to be introduced by the end of August or early September, the DMRC said.

Attention metro commuters! You will soon be able to travel on the Delhi Metro without any cash or even a physical smart card. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to introduce a virtual smart card system on its cellphone application, Momentum 2.0, within a few weeks and then you will be able to recharge the smart wallet on the app ahead of your journey.

Currently, only QR-code-based tickets are generated on the app, but they are valid only for a single journey. However, the virtual smart wallet ill allow commuters to make multiple journeys through the same QR code generated on the app.

“We are working on the implementation of a ‘store value QR code’ system to provide a seamless ticketing experience to passengers. Through this feature, a passenger only needs to top up the QR wallet on the mobile app as required, without having to purchase new physical or virtual QR on each travel journey. It will also remove any need for carrying physical entity as pass or ticket for travel,” the DMRC said.

Check how new feature works

As per a PTI’s report, the virtual card will be similar to the physical smart card that commuters currently buy from the metro ticketing counters, except it will be stored virtually on the smartphone. After you buy the card, you will be able to top up the QR wallet on the DMRC mobile app as needed and use the value to generate the QR code and travel in Delhi Metro.

The new feature will eliminate the need to purchase a new physical or virtual QR ticket for each journey, streamlining the process for frequent commuters.

The virtual smart card will reduce the dependence on physical passes or tickets, offering a more convenient option for travellers.

To use the new feature, commuters can also choose the Delhi Metro QR ticket option on Amazon Pay, select their destination stations, make the payment, and receive their mobile QR ticket instantly.