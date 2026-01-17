Dense fog, toxic smog cripple Delhi: Flights delayed, GRAP-III reimposed as AQI hits very poor Dense fog at IGI Airport triggered flight delays, with airlines advising passengers to verify updates. Low visibility snarled road and rail traffic citywide amid persistent cold waves- minimum temperature edged up to 7°C from Friday's 4°C, yet north India faces ongoing harsh conditions.

New Delhi:

Delhi reels under a dual assault of biting cold waves and choking pollution on Saturday (January 17), with dense fog slashing visibility to 50 meters, delaying flights at IGI Airport, and hazardous air quality triggering Stage-III GRAP restrictions across NCR. The IMD forecasts persistent fog for two more days, urging drivers to use headlights, park lights, and slow speeds to avoid accidents- relief expected only by afternoon.

Fog chaos hits airports, roads and rails

Thick fog at IGI caused flight delays; passengers urged to check airline updates. Citywide, low visibility disrupts road and rail traffic amid cold snaps- minimum temperature rose marginally to 7°C from Friday's 4°C, but conditions remain harsh across north India.

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' and 'severe' levels

Delhi's AQI stood at 368 early Saturday ("very poor"), up slightly from Friday's 354, per CPCB data. Hotspots like Chandni Chowk (427) and ITO (402-405) hit "severe" territory, with Anand Vihar at 350, Ashok Vihar 385, Burari Crossing 360, IGI Airport 304, and IIT Delhi 313 also "very poor."

Sporting events suffer: Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdrew from India Open 2026 badminton, citing pollution, ahead of Delhi hosting BWF World Championships later this year.

GRAP-III activated to combat deterioration

CAQM's GRAP sub-committee reimposed Stage-III ("Severe" AQI 401-450) Friday as a proactive measure, atop Stages I-II already in force. Triggered by rising AQI trends and IMD forecasts of unfavorable winds, the nine-point plan mandates immediate actions by NCR Pollution Control Boards and DPCC, including bans on certain activities to curb further decline. IMD warns of ongoing dense fog, advising caution for commuters.