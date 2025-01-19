Dense fog disrupts 47 trains in Delhi, weather conditions continue to affect air quality

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

A total of 47 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are facing major disruptions due to dense fog, which has significantly reduced visibility. Out of these, 41 trains are running late, some delayed by over three hours, including the KIR-ASR EXP, LICHCHVI EXP, GORKHDHAM EXP, PURUSHUOTTAM EXP, MAHABODHI EXP, MALWA EXP, and DAKSHIN EXP. Additionally, the timings of 6 trains have been revised.

The dense fog that enveloped Delhi early this morning continues to impact train schedules across several routes, with many trains operating behind their scheduled departure times. The weather remains foggy with a temperature of 10°C, creating challenging travel conditions for commuters. Railway authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure passenger safety, but delays are expected to persist throughout the morning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and NCR are experiencing dense fog with a cold start to the day. Moderate fog is expected to continue until January 21, followed by light rain or thundershowers on January 22 and 23. The temperature will range between 7°C and 12°C in the morning, with daytime temperatures between 18°C and 21°C.

Travelers departing from major stations like New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin are advised to check real-time updates on train statuses using official railway apps or websites and stay alert for station announcements.

The foggy conditions are not limited to train travel, as air quality in Delhi has worsened. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 335 this morning, categorized as ‘very poor’ on the Sameer app. On Saturday, the AQI had been recorded at 248. Delhi’s air quality has been fluctuating, but the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following an improvement in AQI levels.

With the winter chill intensifying, homeless individuals are seeking shelter in night shelters to protect themselves from the cold. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.