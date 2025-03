Delhi: Woman CISF constable dies by suicide at IGI airport Delhi: The official said the head constable has been identified as Kiran.

Delhi: A CISF woman head constable posted at Delhi Airport allegedly died by suicide by shooting herself in a washroom of the airport, an official said on Friday (March 7). The official said the head constable has been identified as Kiran.

Police were alerted about the incident and teams were rushed to the spot.

"We have taken custody of her body which was sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the officer.