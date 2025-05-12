Delhi weather update: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky for Monday, check full forecast Delhi Weather Update: Parts of Delhi experienced gusty winds on Sunday evening, with the IMD forecasting light rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted partly cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The development comes as parts of Delhi experienced gusty winds on Sunday evening, with the IMD forecasting light rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours.

In its latest nowcast, the weather department said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning, with gusty winds of 30-50 kmph, is likely to occur across Delhi-NCR, followed by drizzle in South-west Delhi during the next two hours.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

Over the last 24 hours, Delhi received 13 mm of rainfall, measured between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday.

The relative humidity in the capital oscillated between 74 per cent and 34 per cent on Sunday.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 158, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.