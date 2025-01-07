Delhi weather: Several trains delayed at NDLS railway station due to fog and cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : X Several trains late at NDLS station

Cold wave and dense fog conditions prevail in Delhi today. As per the weather update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog is predicted in a few parts of the National capital on January 7 and 8. As a repercussion, several Delhi-bound trains are running late. Premium trains like Shatabdi, Tejas and others are also running late by a few hours.

Delhi temperature

The temperature in Delhi continues to dip due to rain in several regions. As per the IMD officials, temperature will keep decreasing till January 10. On Monday, the mercury settled at a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday morning, several parts of the National capital were engulfed in fog. However, the weather office predicted a mainly clear sky for Tuesday, with the predominant surface wind likely to blow from the northwest at speeds below 6 kmph in the morning. Smog and moderate fog are expected in most places, with dense fog at isolated spots during the morning hours

Delhi trains delayed

Several trains are delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station (N0DLS), it is advised to all the passengers to check the revised schedule and timings beforehand. On Sunday too, as many as 51 trains were late in the National capital due to dense fog.

Along with the trains, flight services are also late, On Monday, more than 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility conditions caused by adverse weather. SpiceJet also announced that flight services may get delayed on January 7.

SpiceJet, in a post on X at 5.56 pm, said that due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Ayodhya (AYJ), Darbhanga (DBR) and Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected on January 7.

Rain expected in Delhi on these days

IMD officials said Delhi’s minimum temperature may dip to around 5 degrees Celsius by January 10. A second western disturbance is expected to influence the region from January 11, with chances of isolated rain once again on January 11 and 12, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)