Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Unidentified assailants open fire at man in Welcome area.

Delhi news: Some unidentified assailants shot and killed a man named Nadeem in Delhi's Welcome area today (November 9). The attackers, three in number, opened fire as soon as they approached Nadeem's house, resulting in his death at the hospital, while his companion Shahnawaz received a bullet injury on his right leg.

The third person managed to escape unhurt.

The deceased Nadeem was the owner of a jeans manufacturing factory. They also took the deceased's scooter and mobile phone before escaping.

A case has been registered- FIR No-603/24, U/s-103(1) /3(5) BNS and 27 Arms Act. On reaching the scene of the crime, the police found three empty cartridges, one deformed metal piece, one pair of slippers, blood and one motorcycle.