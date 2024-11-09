Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Unidentified assailants open fire at man in Welcome area

Delhi: Unidentified assailants open fire at man in Welcome area

Delhi crime news: The attackers, who are reported to be three in numbers, fled the scene, leaving behind their motorcycle on the crime spot.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: November 09, 2024 10:21 IST
delhi gunmen open fire at man, Delhi news, Unidentified assailants open fire at man in Welcome area,
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Unidentified assailants open fire at man in Welcome area.

Delhi news: Some unidentified assailants shot and killed a man named Nadeem in Delhi's Welcome area today (November 9). The attackers, three in number, opened fire as soon as they approached Nadeem's house, resulting in his death at the hospital, while his companion Shahnawaz received a bullet injury on his right leg.

The third person managed to escape unhurt.

The deceased Nadeem was the owner of a jeans manufacturing factory. They also took the deceased's scooter and mobile phone before escaping.

Related Stories
Afghan-origin man shot dead outside gym in Greater Kailash, Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Afghan-origin man shot dead outside gym in Greater Kailash, Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Man kills wife for using social media in Delhi's Razapur area

Man kills wife for using social media in Delhi's Razapur area

Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area

Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area

Delhi: Class 9 students stab youth to death in full public view for denying treat for new phone

Delhi: Class 9 students stab youth to death in full public view for denying treat for new phone

Delhi crime: 55-year-old woman drugged, raped by man in Safdarjung Enclave

Delhi crime: 55-year-old woman drugged, raped by man in Safdarjung Enclave

Delhi: Minor girl rescued after being abducted in Welcome area, two accused beaten by locals

Delhi: Minor girl rescued after being abducted in Welcome area, two accused beaten by locals

A case has been registered- FIR No-603/24, U/s-103(1) /3(5) BNS and 27 Arms Act. On reaching the scene of the crime, the police found three empty cartridges, one deformed metal piece, one pair of slippers, blood and one motorcycle.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement