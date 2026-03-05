Delhi: Two sisters found dead in Malviya Nagar; mother hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, two sisters were found dead inside their residence in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Thursday evening, while their mother was discovered unconscious and taken to hospital. Police suspect that the mother may have killed the daughters before attempting to take her own life, though the investigation is ongoing.

According to officials, Malviya Nagar Police Station received a call around 6:10 pm reporting that a family inside a house was not responding and the door had remained closed for a long time.

A police team reached the location and found the door locked from the inside. After entering the house, officers discovered the bodies of two women in separate rooms. One of the sisters was found lying with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature around her neck.

The mother of the victims was also found unconscious in a room. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she has been receiving treatment.

The spot has been examined by crime and FSL teams and a thorough investigation has been launched into the matter.

Man stabbed to death after drunken brawl on Holi

Delhi Police has arrested two young men and detained a juvenile after a violent fight in the Burari area of north Delhi left one man dead and another critically injured. According to police officials, the incident took place late on March 4 during Holi celebration after a quarrel reportedly broke out between several men who had been drinking. The situation quickly turned violent and two people were stabbed during the clash.

Police said a call was received through the PCR system informing them that a man had been killed following a dispute in the locality. When officers arrived at the scene, they learnt that the injured had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

At Burari hospital, doctors declared 35-year-old Nepal Ram, a resident of the area, dead on arrival. Another victim, identified as 26-year-old Pintu Kumar from the same neighbourhood, had suffered a stab wound to his stomach. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

During the investigation, police identified three suspects allegedly involved in the attack. Two of them, Salman and Chandan, both around 21 years old, were arrested. A juvenile believed to have taken part in the assault was also apprehended.