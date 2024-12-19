Delhi traffic advisory: Major disruptions at Kalindi Kunj junction due to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Traffic jam on ISBT road in New Delhi.

The ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kalindi Kunj is causing traffic disruptions, with significant delays expected at the Kalindi Kunj junction over the next few months. Delhi Police issued an advisory on Thursday, warning commuters of traffic congestion due to the construction of a bridge on Agra Canal Road as part of the expressway project.

Advisory for commuters

The advisory recommends that travelers avoid the Kalindi Kunj junction during peak hours to prevent inconvenience. Those traveling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to use Mathura Road and Road Number 13, while those heading from Noida to Delhi should take the DND Flyover. Additionally, the advisory suggests using public transport to reduce road congestion.

Ongoing construction of Agra Canal Road bridge

The construction of a bridge on Agra Canal Road, located near Kalindi Kunj, is expected to continue for several months. This ongoing work has been causing daily traffic jams, with vehicles passing through the area frequently getting stuck in long queues. To ease the congestion, Delhi Police has implemented temporary traffic changes and urged commuters to use alternative routes.

