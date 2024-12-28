Manmohan Singh dies: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of last rites | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic advisory issued ahead of Manmohan Singh's funeral. (Representative image)

A traffic advisory has been put in place for Saturday ahead of the funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh. The Delhi Traffic Police outlined restrictions and diversions on major routes in the city, appealing to the people to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 92.

“The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nighambodh Ghat on the occasion of State funeral of late Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Check restrictions, routes to avoid and diversions:

As per the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu, while traffic restrictions and regulations could be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7.00 am onwards, likely till 3.00 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police advises people to avoid the mentioned roads and routes, as well as the area where the funeral procession will take place.

Commuters could face delays in these routes:

Commuters going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route. Use of public transport to reduce road congestion is advised.

Vehicles are required to be parked in designated parking lots; roadside parking should be avoided as it obstructs the normal flow of traffic.

In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, the public is urged to report it to the Police, the advisory stated.

The funeral will be taking place at 11:45 am Singh's final journey will commence from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to the cremation ground at 9.30 am on Saturday, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The Union Home Ministry late on Friday night said that the government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and this has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

(With agency inputs)