Delhi traffic advisory issued for Run of Inclusion event: Check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

Check Delhi traffic advisory for Saturday.

The Delhi Police issued traffic advisory and imposed restrictions in parts of the city on Saturday for the Run for Inclusion event being organised by Special Olympic Bharat as well as a cycling event from Saturday to Tuesday. The police in the traffic advisory said the Run for Inclusion event, in which people with and without intellectual disability would participate, would be held between 7 and 10 am on Saturday.

Police said the event will start from Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club to Panchsheel Marg via Vinay Marg-Niti Marg-Satya Marg and culminate at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club. Around 10,000 participants will take part in the programme, the advisory said.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check details

As per the advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Panchsheel Marg towards Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout.

Traffic will be allowed on Satya Marg towards Niti Marg-Satya Marg roundabout and Africa Avenue Marg towards Yaswant Palace.

Kautilya Marg and Shanti Path are the alternative routes to be followed.

Delhi Police said special traffic arrangements had been made for cycling events for the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship 2024-2025 from Saturday to Tuesday at Rohini Sector-29.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check restrictions, diversions

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tuglak Road (Khera Kurd Cut to CNG Pump, Sector-27, Rohini) and Dr. B. R Ambedkar Marg (Mahadev Chowk upto T-Point Tuglak Road), Sector-28/29, Rohini, Delhi (On Both Carriageways).

The cars found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law.

Cars towed from Tuglak Road (Khera Kurd Cut to CNG Pump, Sector-27, Rohini) and Dr. B. R Ambedkar Marg (Mahadev Chowk upto T-Point Tuglak Road), Sector-28/29, Rohini, Delhi (On Both Carriageways), would be parked in temporary Parking near Utsav Marg near CNG Pump.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of roads to be blocked

Utsav Marg connecting with Dr. B.R Ambedkar Marg.

Khera Khurd Road connecting with Tuglak Road.

Khera Kalan Road connecting with Tuglak Road.

Tuglak Road near CNG Pump, Sector-27, Rohini.

Dr. B. R Ambedkar Road at Mahadev Chowk.

Dr. B. R Ambedkar Road connecting with Gate No. 1 Road, Sector-28, Rohini.

Cuts/Roads between Khera Khurd Road to CNG Pump, Sector-27, Rohini at Tuglak Road (Both Carriageway).

Cuts/Roads between Mahadev Chowk to T-Point Tuglak Road.

Delhi traffic advisory: Diversion points

Mahadev Chowk

Khera Khurd Yamuna Canal.

Khera kalan Yamuna Canal.

CNG Pump Sector-27, Rohini, Tuglak Road.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid