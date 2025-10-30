Delhi traffic advisory issued for Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Check list of routes to avoid Delhi traffic advisory: Commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan have been advised to take Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg to reach their destinations.

New Delhi:

A Delhi traffic advisory was on Thursday issued and vehicular movement in parts of the national capital will be restricted for Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, floral tributes will be paid at various locations, and vehicular and public movement will be affected in the New Delhi area.

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the event and public convenience, the advisory stated.Traffic restrictions will be implemented in phases throughout the day, starting early in the morning.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

Traffic will be restricted on Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Qila Road and several connecting stretches.

Between 6 am and 7.30 am, traffic will remain diverted from outer Central Circle (CC) points, including Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg Red Light, R/A Rail Bhawan, R/A Windsor Place, R/A GPO, R/A RML Hospital and R/A Buta Singh Circle, police said.

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road and Rafi Marg towards R/A Patel Chowk.

Vehicles will also not be permitted to halt or park anywhere on R/A Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Red Cross Road or Ashoka Road, the advisory added.

Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

Such vehicles will be parked at the traffic pit near Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir traffic pit, police said.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check route diversion

Commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan have been advised to take Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg to reach their destinations.

From 6 am to 9.30 am, additional traffic diversions will be in place. Traffic from Purana Qila Road will be diverted to Shahjahan Road via C-Hexagon.

Both carriageways of Ring Road from Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards C-Hexagon will remain closed to regular movement.

Similarly, vehicles from Mathura Road will be diverted to Shershah Road towards C-Hexagon, while movement from Zakir Hussain Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg crossings towards C-Hexagon will not be permitted.

Traffic coming from Pandara Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg crossings will also not be allowed towards C-Hexagon.

During this period, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, Zakir Hussain Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, police said.

Commuters have been advised to use Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Prithviraj Road to reach their destinations.

A separate set of restrictions will be enforced from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the advisory stated. During this period, traffic will be restricted from MLNP to Janpath and diverted at multiple locations, including Man Singh Road and Jashwant Singh Road crossing towards C-Hexagon, and Sunhari Bagh Road near Sunhari Masjid towards Rafi Marg.

Other diversion points will include R/A GPO, R/A Windsor Place, Outer Central Circle, Sansad Marg, R/A Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and R/A Rail Bhawan, the police said.

Diversions will also be in place from W-Point towards C-Hexagon via Tilak Marg, from Mandi House towards C-Hexagon via Copernicus Marg, from Windsor Place towards C-Hexagon, and from R/A JSR towards C-Hexagon.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on R/A Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Red Cross Road, Ashoka Road, Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked in violation of the restrictions will be towed away and prosecuted, and will be parked at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir Traffic Pit.

