Delhi traffic advisory issued as Mayapuri Flyover to remain shut from today: Check alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory and imposed restrictions as Mayapuri Flyover will remain shut for 30 days from Friday. The developemnt comes as the Public Works Department (PWD) will start repair work on the Mayapuri Flyover starting from September 6. The repair work by the PWD will affect the carriageway stretching from Naraina to Raja Garden and is expected to last for 30 days.

Traffic advisory: Check route diversions

During the repair work, the half of the flyover’s carriageway from Naraina to Raja Garden will remain shut for the vehuicular movement.

Vehicles heading from Dhaula Kuan and Naraina towards Raja Garden need to use the Service Road from the start of the Mayapuri Flyover.

Commuters should bypass the flyover and proceed through Mayapuri Chowk Red Light.

Public Instructions

Commuters must avoid the affected routes and utilising public transport to minimise travel disruptions.

Travellers need to plan their journeys in advance, especially when heading to hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations, or the airport.

Commuters can either take the service road from the start of the Mayapuri flyover or bypass the flyover entirely. They calnalso pass through Lal Chowk.