Delhi teenager kills two after hitting bicycle, crashing into jhuggi in Janakpuri area.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident in the early hours of Thursday (May 29), two people lost their lives and two others were injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a teenager, rammed into a bicycle and then crashed into a roadside jhuggi (makeshift hut) in West Delhi's Janakpuri area, police reported.

The accident took place around 3:30 am, when the Janakpuri police station received a PCR call about a serious crash. A PCR team, along with local police, immediately reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Two victims were declared brought dead, while the other two continue to receive medical treatment.

The identities of the deceased and injured are still being verified. Initial investigation revealed that the car was being driven by a 19-year-old youth. The high-speed vehicle first collided with a cyclist and then lost control, slamming into a roadside jhuggi.

Police have apprehended the driver, who is currently being interrogated. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events and establish accountability.