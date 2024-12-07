Delhi shivers with season's coldest morning at 7.1 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Saturday with a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature on Sunday morning was three notches below the season's average.

The lowest temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung. Meanwhile, a temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Palam, the IMD said.

Delhi AQI slips to poor category

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital also plunged into the poor after being in moderate condition for three consecutive days. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 225 at around 10 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Area was AQI

Anand Vihar: 306

Burari Crossing: 230

DTU: 204

IGI T3: 232

ITO: 245

Mundka:272

Patparganj: 218

PUSA IMD: 205

Rohini: 243

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 206

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi's AQI has been reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post-Diwali. Residents in the national capital have complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems. However, the air quality saw improvement in past days, until today when the AQI again slipped to poor category.

IMD predicts clear sky

At around 8:30 am, the humidity levels in the city were 89 per cent, according to the IMD. The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

