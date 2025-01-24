Delhi: Several train, flight services delayed due to foggy weather, temperature plunges to 11 degrees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Check Delhi weather update.

Delhi fog alert: Several flights and train services were delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday from New Delhi due to the persisting foggy weather. The minimum temperature recorded in the city as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was 11 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from ITO, India Gate and Dhaula Kuan and Kartavya Path showed no visibility due to the fog. Visuals also showed people take shelter in camps around the city set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

A manager of one of the shelter camps said that all facilities from medicine to food were provided to the people seeking shelter.

"All facilities have been provided to people coming here to take shelter. If anyone from outside also comes, we welcome them to seek shelter whole heartedly..." said the manager.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city had been recorded as 207 at 7 am this morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

A thin layer of fog also blanketed around several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi and Ayodhya. The minimum temperature recorded in Varanasi and Ayodhya was 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

Clear skies were also expected in Varanasi later in the day, as per IMD. A local from Varanasi said that the weather had changed since the last two days.

"It has been very cold since the last two days and there is a lot of fog also..." the local said speaking to ANI. Another local said that they had been sitting around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

"The temperature has dropped since the last two days.. we have been sitting near bonfires to keep ourselves warm..." another local said. Mayurbhanj in Odisha also witnessed a dense layer leading to no visibility.

(With inputs from ANI)