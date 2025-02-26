Delhi schools to remain closed today due to Mahashivratri | Check details The Delhi government has announced to close all the schools in Delhi on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. All the schools be it government or private will remain closed on Mahashivratri.

Schools in Delhi, both government and private, will remain closed on February 26, 2025, due to Mahashivratri. The sacred day of fasting and worshiping God Shiva is celebrated annually to commemorate his divine union with Goddess Parvati.

In case of any specific detail, students are advised to contact their respective schools and keep themselves updated. Apart from Mahashivratri, there are several other school holidays this year.

Schools closed in other states

Among other states which have announced closure of the schools are Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, the updates on Noida and Gurugram schools were still not available if the schools are closed or not. The students are advised to reach out to the school in case of confusion.

Upcoming Holidays

There are several upcoming holidays throughout the year, including Holi, Good Friday, Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Muharram, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas. The holidays observed in schools may vary by location. Students and parents should verify with local authorities or school administration for official announcements.