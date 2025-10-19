Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali, GRAP-2 restrictions enforced In response, authorities imposed GRAP-2 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions across Delhi-NCR, including halting construction activities and enforcing stricter controls on industrial emissions to curb pollution ahead of the festival.

New Delhi:

Delhi's air pollution levels surged on Sunday, inching closer to the “very poor” category just a day before Diwali, prompting authorities to invoke GRAP-2 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions across the National Capital Region.

These measures include curbs on construction activity, regulation of industrial emissions, and stricter enforcement of pollution control norms, aimed at reducing particulate matter ahead of the festive season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the “poor” range. An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as “very poor.”

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the city, 12 reported readings in the “very poor” range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323). Other areas such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri reported an AQI of 318, Punjabi Bagh at 313, Nehru Nagar at 310, Ashok Vihar at 305, and Bawana at 304.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to the “very poor” category ahead of Diwali, anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-2 have been implemented for Delhi and surrounding areas. Earlier, on October 14, restrictions under GRAP-1 were enforced for the first time this season.

The approaching Diwali festival traditionally leads to a spike in air pollution levels due to widespread firecracker usage, which releases dangerous gases and particulate matter into the atmosphere. Environmentalists and health experts have repeatedly warned against the excessive use of fireworks, citing their severe impact on respiratory health, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

With the festival of lights just a day away, officials have urged citizens to take necessary precautions and comply with pollution control measures to minimize the impact of hazardous air quality on vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.