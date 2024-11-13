Delhi's air quality breaches 'severe' category for first time this season, says pollution control board

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A thick layer of smog was seen at India Gate, New Delhi

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday said Delhi's air quality breached the 'severe' category for the first time this season. The national capital's Pusa area recorded 430 AQI-level which falls under the 'severe' category.

In comparison, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) -- recorded at 4 pm every day -- stood at 334 on Tuesday. At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi LG approves redeployment of Civil Defence volunteers

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the redeployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for a four-month period from November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025. The move is seen as a significant step to tackle the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital. The decision marks a reversal of the previous termination of CDV services, effective November 1, 2023.

Saxena also urged the Delhi government to formulate a dedicated scheme for bus marshals, as he outlined in a letter to the chief minister on October 24, 2024, and reiterated on November 2, 2024, an official statement from the Raj Niwas said.

The lieutenant governor emphasised the need for a well-defined scheme that clarifies the roles, rationale and service conditions for bus marshals, the statement said.

According to the statement, the lieutenant governor has also directed the government to take immediate steps towards creating official posts and ensuring budgetary provisions, aiming to resolve the issue with a long-term structured plan.

The removal of over 10,000 civil defence volunteers, who had previously been deployed as bus marshals, was initiated following objections from the Directorate of Civil Defence.

The Directorate argued that these volunteers were initially intended for disaster management roles and not for public transport security.

The lieutenant governor had last year approved the proposal to terminate the deployment of CDVs as bus marshals and recommended that the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal consider utilising these volunteers in the over 10,000 sanctioned posts of home guards, highlighting the need for a better-aligned use of their skills and services.

Also read: Onion price rises to Rs 80 in Delhi, Mumbai: When will prices come down? Here's what govt officials say