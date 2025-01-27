Delhi records warmest Republic Day in 8 years with maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi records warmest Republic Day

Republic Day 2025 was celebrated with great zeal yesterday, while the Delhiites enjoyed the sunlight and parade in the National capital, it is worth noting that it was the warmest Republic Day in eight years. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. However, the temperature continued to dip at night.

Delhi weather on Republic Day

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius on January 26, 2017. Over the years, Delhi's temperature on January 26 has fluctuated significantly. While the long-period average (LPA) maximum for the day since 1991 is 22.1 degrees Celsius, recent years have been cooler with the mercury settling at 20.6 degrees Celsius in 2024, 17.3 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 16.4 degrees Celsius in 2022.

The IMD attributed the consistently above-normal maximum temperatures in Delhi to clear skies and dry northwesterly winds. However, the clear skies and northwesterly winds have contributed to a dip in night temperatures.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Sunday was 7.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal and a slight drop from 8.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 9.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Delhi weather on Monday

As per IMD, on Monday, Delhi would have misty conditions, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 8 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Punjab, Haryana weather

While, Delhi enjoyed warm day, cold weather conditions pertained in many areas of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. Faridkot recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Several other areas of Punjab including Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur were also reeling under cold conditions.

According to the Met here, Bathinda and Ludhiana recorded respective minimums of 4.8 and 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius. Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa also reeled under biting cold, recording respective minimums of 4, 4.1 and 4.8 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)