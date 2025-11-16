Delhi records coldest November day in three years as temperature drops to 9 degrees celsius IMD has predicted shallow fog for Monday morning. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, while the minimum may again settle near 9°C. Even as the cold set in, Delhi woke up to dense smog on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Delhi experienced an unusually chilly morning on Sunday, logging a minimum temperature of 9°C, about 4.5 degrees below normal for this time of year. This is the coldest November day the city has seen since 2022, when the temperature had fallen to 7.3°C. In comparison, the lowest temperatures recorded in November 2023 and 2024 were 9.2°C and 9.5°C, respectively.

IMD forecasts fog, similar temperatures ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog for Monday morning. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, while the minimum may again settle near 9°C. Even as the cold set in, Delhi woke up to dense smog on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 377, classified as “very poor.”

Data from the CPCB’s Sameer app showed that 11 out of 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400, touching the “severe” category. PM2.5 and PM10 particles continued to be the leading pollutants.

What AQI levels mean

According to the Central Pollution Control Board:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Delhi’s pollution levels on Sunday hovered between the last two categories in many areas. With air quality deteriorating again, authorities have enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the capital. These measures aim to reduce emissions by putting strict limits on construction, vehicle use and industrial activity.

Under GRAP-III:

• Most non-essential construction activities are banned

• BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers face restrictions

• Primary school classes (up to Class 5) may shift to hybrid or online mode

• Industries using non-clean fuels face curbs

• Non-emergency diesel generator sets are not allowed