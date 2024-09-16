Delhi: Protests against IP University VC after MBA student suicide following expulsion | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Students stage at IP University after student suicide

A number of students on Monday staged a protest at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University following the suicide of a 25-year-old student Gautam Kumar who was recently expelled by the university administration. Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, and held a sit-in to demand justice for the deceased.

The protesting students chanted slogans calling for accountability from the university. They carried posters reading - "Justice for Gautam" and "Don't Let the Suicide Note Disappear".

Demand for resignation of warden

Protesters also demanded the resignation of warden Rakesh Kumar, accusing him of expelling the students without conducting a proper investigation.

According to IP University registrar Kamal Pathak, the university administration has 'relieved' hostel warden Rakesh Kumar of his duties after students staged protests.

Action for consuming alcohol and narcotic substances

As per the expulsion order dated September 14, Gautam and five other students were removed from hostel residency for consuming alcohol and narcotic substances. The order prohibited them from entering the hostel premises and directed them to vacate their rooms by 2 pm on September 15.

Who was the victim?

Gautam Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday. He was a native of Vaishali in Bihar and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi.

He was expelled for allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in his hostel room along with five other students.

According to students, he was distressed after being expelled following a birthday party celebration in the hostel.

(With PTI inputs)