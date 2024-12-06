Friday, December 06, 2024
     
Delhi Police special cell arrests two shooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang in Rohini area | VIDEO

Delhi encounter: The arrests were made following a tip-off about the presence of the two shooters in the northwest Delhi area.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Published : Dec 06, 2024 11:11 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 11:17 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police special cell arrests two shooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang in Rohini.

Delhi encounter: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini area today (December 6). According to police, both shooters received gunshot wounds in their legs and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

They were identified as Narender, 24, of Sonipat and Abhishek, 22, of Panipat. "Teams were formed to nab them. When they were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the team. Police also fired back and both received bullet injuries in their legs," the officer said.

These two criminals were involved in the murder of Amit Lakra which took place in the national capital on November 9. He was murdered in the middle of a market in the Mundka area. Amit was connected to the Gogi gang and members of the rival Tillu gang were targeting him.

The Delhi Police has nabbed these criminals in less than a month.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur) 

