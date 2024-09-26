Delhi Police foil major crime attempt: Two armed criminals arrested in Khayala shootout

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The two suspects were captured on CCTV attempting to flee from the police.

In a significant operation, Delhi Police successfully arrested two armed criminals, identified as Vikas and Ramesh, following an encounter in the Khayala area early this morning. The duo is accused of robbing two women at knife-point on September 21 in Tilak Nagar and Khayala.

CCTV footage leads to arrest

The police had obtained crucial CCTV footage of both robbery incidents. In these recordings, the suspects can be seen approaching their victims on a motorcycle, wielding a large knife. They threatened the women to steal gold chains and earrings.

Tactical operation

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, police intelligence indicated that the suspects were planning to commit another crime in the Khayala area. In response, officers set a trap and began surveillance in plain clothes at various locations to track the criminals.

Details of the encounter

Around 8 AM, the Special Staff team spotted the suspects in the Punjabi Bagh area. When the police signalled them to stop, the suspects opened fire. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring both men. They were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Ongoing investigation

Initial investigations confirmed that Vikas and Ramesh have multiple criminal cases registered against them, including the recent robberies. Both suspects are currently hospitalised, and further inquiries are being conducted to ascertain their involvement in additional crimes.

The Delhi Police remain committed to tackling rising crime rates and ensuring public safety, particularly for women in the area. Updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.