Delhi Police books four for submitting forged online applications for voter registration

Amid the political slugfest over the voter list entries between Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against four people for allegedly submitting forged online applications for voter registration through Form-6 on Sunday, an official said.

The action was taken after the electoral registration officer from Okhla wrote a letter to the Shaheen Bagh SHO, highlighting four such fraudulent applications. The letter read, "These applicants have uploaded using false documents in support of their applications."

The letter included the names of four people-- Mohammad Haris, Anu Sharma, Anil Kumar Jain and Mohammad Azizur Rahman. According to the letter, the applicants tampered thee documents like Aadhar and others as proof of both identity and residence to deceive the authorities.

The letter further said, "It has been found that the aforementioned applicants have attempted to deceive the authorities by tampering with documents, including Aadhar Cards and electricity bills, as proof of identity and residence." Taking cognisance of the letter, the police have filed an FIR against all four individuals.

AAP vs BJP on voter list enrollment

It must be noted that the AAP has alleged that the BJP is conspiring to get voters' names deleted from the voters list as it fears loss in the Delhi Assembly elections. On the contrary, the BJP has accused the AAP of trying to get illegal voters registered. The fight escalated to the level of press conferences as Arvind Kejriwal came in front of the camera, accusing the BJP of carrying out 'Operation Lotus' to manipulate voters in Delhi. After this, the BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a press conference that his party would not allow "fake votes" to be cast in Delhi. "We have provided multiple pieces of evidence but Kejriwal is merely attempting to cover up his 'wrongdoings' by creating confusion among the people," he charged.

