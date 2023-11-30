Delhi: Police arrest two for snatching mobile inside Jafrabad Metro Station

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Police arrest two accused

With the arrest of two persons, the Delhi Police solved the mobile snatching inside the Jafrabad Metro Station case.

An officer said on Thursday said the police have arrested two accused for snatching the mobile of a woman inside the Jafrabad Metro Station. The incident came to the light after a vido of mobile snatching went viral on social media on November 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey, "A case was registered at Shastri Park Metro Police Station on November 28, and an investigation was launched which led to their arrest."

The matter was handed over to the special staff which arrested two people – one of them a repeat offender with involvement in 17 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and possessing illegal arms, said the DCP.

He identified the arrested men as Tehsin, 30, and Shehnoor, 22.

"Tehsin has been involved in 17 different cases. He is the one who snatched the mobile phone of the woman and his associate Shehnoor was waiting outside the metro station," the officer said.

One of the accused told police that he had sold the mobile phone to one Krishh.

Krishh is absconding and is being looked for, the DCP said.

(With PTI inputs)

