Delhi: Over 140 guest teachers face sacking over census duty refusal, row erupts over pay issues

New Delhi:

A fresh controversy has erupted in the national capital as nearly 142 guest teachers in Delhi are staring at possible termination for allegedly refusing to take part in census duties. The district administration has termed their action as serious misconduct, raising concerns over discipline and compliance with statutory responsibilities. In a communication dated April 24, the Old Delhi District Magistrate informed the Directorate of Education (DoE) that these teachers had declined to perform their assigned roles as census enumerators. The letter noted that prior instructions had already been issued on April 16. "The teachers had declined to carry out assigned census work despite an earlier communication issued on April 16 highlighting the difficulties caused by their unwillingness to participate in the exercise," the letter read.

Officials described the refusal as "gross negligence" and a clear dereliction of duty, stating that such behaviour could harm public interest. The administration recommended immediate discontinuation or termination of services and warned that allowing such indiscipline could negatively influence other staff engaged in the census exercise.

Concerns over disruption to census operations

Authorities also cautioned that non-compliance by a section of teachers could hamper the smooth execution of census work. According to the letter, failure to act firmly in such cases may weaken institutional discipline and disrupt a process considered essential for governance and planning.

Teachers' body seeks relief, cites financial hardship

Meanwhile, the Government Teachers Association in Delhi has stepped in and urged Education Minister Ashish Sood to reconsider the proposed action. General Secretary Ajay Veer argued that the refusal was not intentional but driven by genuine constraints. He pointed out that guest teachers are employed on annual contracts, set to expire on May 8, and are already working under limited financial security. Veer highlighted that their daily remuneration has not been revised for nearly eight years, making it difficult to manage even basic expenses such as commuting. "The remuneration is not even adequate to meet basic expenses, making the discharge of such duties practically unviable," he added.

Demand for fair pay and continued service

The association has appealed for the withdrawal of termination proposals and requested that contracts not be discontinued during the summer break. It has also demanded uninterrupted payment of salaries and additional honorarium for census duties, similar to what regular teachers receive. "Guest teachers are already working under precarious and temporary service conditions, and such harsh actions can severely impact their financial stability and morale," Veer added. So far, there has been no official response from the education department on the issue.

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