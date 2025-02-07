Bomb threats trigger alert in Delhi-NCR schools, authorities begin investigation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Several schools in East Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email on Friday, prompting immediate security measures. In response to the threats, school administrations prioritized student safety and temporarily closed institutions.

A message sent to parents stated: "Due to an email threat received this morning, we are compelled to close school today, keeping the safety of our students in mind. The competent authorities are being contacted for further instructions and clearance."

"Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 informed SHO-Pandav Nagar telephonically that an email was received through email to the principal of Ahlcon International School today regarding a bomb threat at the school. The bomb disposal squad of the East district along with SHO Pandav Nagar and PS staff, reached the school. The school premises were checked. Nothing abnormal was found," said Delhi Police.

Authorities initiate investigation

Following the threats, Delhi Police and cybercrime units launched an investigation to trace the source. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were activated, and security checks were conducted at the affected schools.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as they assess the situation. Further updates are awaited.