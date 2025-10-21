Delhi-NCR air quality worsens to 'very poor' category; here's the AQI morning after Diwali Delhi-NCR AQI: The air quality in many areas was in the 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR. The AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe, as per the CPCB.

New Delhi:

The overall air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category and stood at 347 in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations in the country, according to the data available on the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the air quality in many areas was in the 'severe' category. The AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe, as per the CPCB.

According to SAMEER app, a mobile application developed by the CPCB to provide hourly updates on air quality, the AQI was 408 at Wazirpur, 367 at Vivek Vihar, 359 at Sonia Vihar, 310 at Sirifort, 393 at Shadipur, 367 at Rohini, 369 at RK Puram, 346 at Pusa, 375 at Punjabi Bagh, 339 at Patparganj, 345 at Okhla Phase-2, 389 NSIT Dwarka, and 352 at North Campus DU at 6 am on Tuesday.

In Narela and Najafgarh, the AQI was 354 and 334, respectively. It was recorded at 357 at Mundka, 325 at Mandir Marg, 358 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, 334 at Lodhi Road, 317, JLN Stadium, 404 at Jahangirpuri, 345 at ITO, 346 at Dilshad Garden, 333 at Dwarka Sector 8, 341 at Mathura Road, 418 at Bawana, and 352 at Anand Vihar, data at SAMEER app showed.

The AQI in Noida also plunged to the 'very poor' category and was recorded at 324. According to the SAMEER app, it was 326 at Sector 125, 307 at Sector 62, 322 at Sector 1 and 340 at Sector 116 on Tuesday morning.

In Gurugram, it was recorded 338. As per the data, it was 347 at Gwal Pahari, 346 at Sector 51 and 320 at Vikas Sadan.

Similarly, the overall AQI was 326 in Ghaziabad. SAMEER app data showed it was 329 at Indirapuram and at Loni, and 351 at Vasundhara.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The move followed a review of the sub-committee on GRAP on Saturday and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).