Parvesh Verma orders inquiry into construction of govt-run schools after leakage complaints

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has initiated a vigilance inquiry into the construction quality of government-run schools. The action came on Friday during his inspection visit to the Palam area, where local issues were brought to his attention by residents and school authorities.

During the visit, residents voiced concerns over persistent waterlogging in the locality, which has disrupted daily life. Adding to the list of grievances, the principal of a government school highlighted a serious issue of leakage inside classrooms — a problem affecting both the safety and learning environment of students.

"I visited a school where the principal complained to me about the flood-like situation inside the school building, which was built by the previous government," Verma told reporters. "I have ordered a probe regarding this, not only this school but all that have been constructed by the previous government," he added.

The minister, who will also visit Najafgarh Surakpur Road, said the vigilance investigation would involve looking at the aspects of the tender awarded, maintenance contracts and other details of the work executed at the time.

Delhi CM announces riverfront at Najafgarh drain

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also inspected several ongoing projects to clean the Yamuna River and announced a riverfront project along the Sahibi River, popularly known as Najafgarh drain. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The team inspected 50 acres of land belonging to the irrigation and flood control department and announced that the government has now decided to transform this land into a beautiful and grand public park. "This land holds immense potential for the community and has long been left in a deplorable condition. We are now committed to converting it into a lush, accessible green space,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

