Delhi metro update: No exit from Rajiv Chowk station after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve

On December 31 i.e. New Year's Eve, the DMRC will not allow commuters to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm. As per the latest Delhi metro update shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday, the decision has been taken ensure public safety. However, passengers will be allowed to enter into the station. This is also to be noted that metro services in all other networks will operate as per the regular time table.

Delhi metro update for New Year's Eve

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said the passengers will be allowed to enter the metro station until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk station. 'As advised by police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. The entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk station on Tuesday,' Dayal said.

QR tickets will not be issued from 8 pm onwards

DMRC also announced that from 8 pm onwards, QR tickets for Rajiv Chowk station will not be issued through DMRC's mobile application to facilitate the smooth implementation of these measures. Dayal said metro services on the rest of the network will operate as per the regular timetable.

Delhi Metro timings

The Delhi Metro operates approximately from 5:00 a.m. to 23:30 p.m., with slightly difference according to different lines and stations. For example, the airport express line operates from 4:45 a.m. to 23:30 p.m.

Delhi Metro completes 22 years of operation

On December 24, Delhi Metro completed 22 years of its passenger operations. On December 24, 2002 that the first Delhi Metro train, TS-01, was flagged off by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "introducing a new era of modern public transport" in Delhi NCR.

Commissioned in 2002, TS-01 began as a four-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand, and expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further to eight coaches in 2023, the official statement by DMRC states.

Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls/upgrades by DMRC's expert maintenance teams.

As a result, TS-01 has consistently maintained a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometers, the statement added.