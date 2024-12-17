Delhi Metro train services to be affected between THESE stations for over 10 days: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi metro.

Delhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will face disruptions for over ten days starting from Wednesday (December 18). Passengers travelling on this route are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added.

In a post on X, the DMRC said that train services between Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10.45 pm till the end of revenue service and from the start of revenue service till 7.02 am from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday till the intervening night of December 28 and 29.

It further stated that Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram," it stated. "Train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will not be available after 11:30 pm from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to December 31/January 1, 2025," the DMRC mentioned in another post.

Surajkund Mela tickets to be available at Delhi metro stations

In another development, the DMRC, for the first time, will facilitate the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and official website. In addition to the online platforms, the DMRC will also sell the tickets at physical counters at metro stations and the Surajkund Mela venue, according to an official statement. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Haryana's Faridabad district from February 7 to 23, 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this initiative was signed on Friday between the DMRC and the Haryana Tourism Corporation at Metro Bhawan in New Delhi. "As per the MoU, tickets for the annual Surajkund Mela will be available on the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app this year. In addition, tickets will also be sold at metro stations and at five physical counters at the venue by DMRC," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: Single-line operation between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar as repair work begins