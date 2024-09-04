Delhi: MCD zonal ward committee elections underway, AAP wins City SP, Karol Bagh Zones unopposed

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB AAP wins City SP, Karol Bagh Zones unopposed in Delhi MCD zonal ward committee elections.

MCD zonal ward committee elections 2024: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) ward committee elections are taking place today (September 4). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already won two MCD Zones- City SP and Karol Bagh- unopposed with BJP not filing nominations as they fell short of the minimum number of elected councillors required. It also won the Rohini Zone with 14 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP won the Keshavpuram MCD Zone unopposed as well.

Security has been beefed in and around the Civic Centre in the national capital with authorities anticipating a face-off between workers of the opposition BJP and the ruling AAP during the MCD's ward committee polls on Wednesday.

Paramilitary personnel deployed

A company of paramilitary personnel along with the Delhi Police personnel has been deployed in and around the Civic Centre in central Delhi. The personnel have been instructed to prevent any untoward incident during the election process, a senior police officer said.

Check full details HERE-

1. City SP zone

Chairman -Mohd Sadiq (79) AAP

Deputy Chairman- Kiran Bala (77) AAP

One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee - Puardeep Singh Sawhney (74) AAP

All elected unopposed

2. Karol Bagh Zone

Chairman - Rakesh Joshi (89) AAP

Deputy Chairman-Jyoti Gautam (140) AAP

One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee - Ankush Narang (87) AAP

All elected unopposed

3. Keshav Puram Zone

Chairman -Yogesh Verma (ward no -64) BJP

Deputy Chairman- Sushil (ward No- 67) BJP

One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee - Shikha Bharadwaj (ward No - 58) BJP

All Elected unopposed

4. Rohini Zone

Chairman- Suman Anil Rana (ward 22) AAP

Deputy Chairman- Dharm Rakshak (ward 49) AAP

One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee- Daulat (ward 44) AAP

BJP candidates had withdrawn their nominations for the Deputy Chairman post and one member to the Standing Committee.

Delhi LG on MCD ward elections

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena late on Tuesday asked the MCD commissioner to notify the appointment of deputy commissioners as presiding officers for MCD ward committee polls after Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not do so.

The last-minute intervention by the LG using special powers granted under the DMC Act, and in the larger public interest, ends uncertainty over the polls that are taking place today. Earlier on Tuesday (September 3), Oberoi refused to appoint presiding officers, saying her conscience does not allow her to participate in an undemocratic election process. She had also directed MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar to restart the election process and give at least one week time for filing the nomination.

(With inputs from Ila Kazmi)