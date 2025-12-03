Delhi MCD Ashok Vihar Bypoll results: BJP's Veena Asija vs AAP's Seema Goyal; battle for Ward No.65 Delhi MCD Ashok Vihar Bypoll results: The key candidates at the Ashok Vihar Ward No.65 are Bharatiya Janata Party's Veena Asija, Aam Aadmi Party's Seema Goyal, and the Congress Party's Vishakharani. Follow for the latest updates on the ward.

New Delhi:

The Bypolls for the Ashok Vihar Ward No.65 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took place on November 30, along with 11 other wards. The counting of the votes for Mundka began at 8 AM today.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Veena Asija, Aam Aadmi Party's Seema Goyal, and the Congress Party's Vishakharani are the contestants in the fray for the post. The bypolls for the ward were mandated after the then-councillor Poonam Sharma was elected to the Delhi Assembly earlier this year.

Sharma won the Ashok Vihar (Ward Number 65) in the 2022 MCD Election by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Reeta Khari by just 156 votes. Later, Sharma won the Wazirpur Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls by defeating the AAP candidate Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes.