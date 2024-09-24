Delhi man arrested for installing spy cam to record woman tenant in bathroom, bedroom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Police added that a case has been registered at PS Shakarpur under section 77 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita) against Karan and further investigation is underway.

A man was arrested in the national capital for installing spy cam to record woman tenant in bathroom and bedroom. Identified as Karan, the 30-year-old man installed hidden spy cameras in the room of a woman tenant to film her in the bathroom and bedroom. Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, Delhi, said during the investigation, one spy camera was recovered from Karan's possession, along with two laptops used to store the recorded videos.

According to police, Karan is the son of the landlord where the victim, who is preparing for civil services entrance exams, lives. The incident took place when she left the keys with him during her visit to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Police added that a case has been registered at PS Shakarpur under section 77 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita) against Karan and further investigation is underway.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she recently noticed some unusual activity on her WhatsApp account and after checking devices linked to her WhatsApp account, she found an unknown laptop on the list. She quickly logged out.

After this inicident, the woman became cautious and suspected she was being snooped upon.

Then she started searching her apartment for any surveillance devices, police said. Police said the woman found one camera installed in the bulb holder of her bathroom and alerted the police by making a PCR Call.

Asked if anyone else accessed her room, the woman told police that she often left the keys with Karan when she travelled.