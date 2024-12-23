Mahila Samman Scheme and Sanjeevani Yojana: Registration begins today | Know eligibility, process, benefits

Follow us on Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal begins the registration process for two Delhi govt schemes

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal started the registration process of the Delhi government's two schemes aimed at women and senior citizens - Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna. He personally visited the door-to-door campaign and started the registration process.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "We had promised this Rs 2,100 bonus for mothers and sisters. Since the announcement, people have been asking when registration will begin. I am happy to share that registration for Mahila Samman Nidhi will start tomorrow. Our teams will visit homes to assist with the process."

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna

Elligibility

The woman should be an official voter of Delhi.

The annual income of women should be up to Rs 2.50 lakh or less.

The age of women should be more than 18 years and less than 60 years.

Those already getting benefit of any pension scheme will not be provided the benfit under this scheme.

If the woman has any four-wheeler in her name, she will not be considered eligible for the scheme.

If a woman has paid income tax in last financial year will also be non-eligible for the scheme.

Benefits

Under the Mahila Samman Scheme, the eligible women will get Rs 1,000 as financial assistance from the Delhi govt.

Moreover, Kejriwal has announced that if AAP govt retains power in upcoming assembly elections, the amount would be increased to Rs 2,100.

Application process

According to Kejriwal, there is no need to form a line in front of govt offices to enroll for the scheme. Women those wanting to register for the scheme need to have their voter ID with them. The AAP workers will visit their locality and do registration on site.

After the registration, the women will later get confirmation following verification. In case, a woman does not have voter ID card, the volunteers will enroll them on voter list.

Sanjeevani Yojna

Elligibility

The person should be at least 60 years of age.

The person should be a resident of Delhi.

Benefits

Any person above or equal to 60 years of age would get free and complete health cover from the Delhi government.

The scheme is focused on middle class and will bear the cost of treatment in all public and private hospital.

Application process

The application process for the Sanjeevani Yojna will be simultaneously done with Mahila Samman Scheme and the registration will be done by door-to-door visit.