Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia, others appear in court via video conferencing; next hearing on October 19

In a significant development in the Delhi liquor policy scam, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak, Vijay Nair, and BRS leader K. Kavitha appeared via video conferencing at the Rouse Avenue Court. The next hearing in this high-profile case is scheduled for October 19. The court proceedings are part of an ongoing investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the now-repealed excise policy implemented by the Delhi government.

The Delhi liquor policy, introduced in 2021, aimed to privatise the liquor retail sector, but it soon came under scrutiny amid accusations of corruption and favouritism. The CBI alleges that the policy was manipulated to benefit certain private entities, leading to significant financial losses to the exchequer. Investigations revealed that kickbacks were reportedly exchanged to secure licenses, raising serious questions about the transparency of the process.

Manish Sisodia, who played a pivotal role in the formulation of the policy, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the policy was designed to boost revenue and curb the illegal liquor trade. However, the CBI's investigations have led to multiple arrests and the seizure of various documents related to the case.

The probe agency also claimed BRS leader K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, was involved in the exchange of bribes and the laundering of money in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The next hearing in this high-profile case is scheduled for October 19, where further developments are expected as the CBI continues its efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the liquor policy scandal. As the case unfolds, it remains a focal point of political debate in Delhi, with various parties weighing in on the implications of the allegations.