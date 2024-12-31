Delhi LG office responds to Atishi's letter on temple demolition order: 'Cheap politics by CM'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Atishi

Delhi LG VK Saxena's office on Tuesday responded to CM Atishi's letter urging to stop the demolition of the religious structures allegedly ordered by the Religious Committee. LG office said that neither any religious structure was being demolished nor any such file to this effect came.

LG office accused Atishi of playing cheap politics. LG office said, "CM is playing cheap politics to divert attention from her and her predecessor CM's failures." It further said, "If at all, LG has issued strict instructions to the Police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits. His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident."

The LG office's clarification came after a letter alleging religious structures' demolition on LG's approval was written by CM Atishi a couple of hours ago. In her letter, she said, " It has been brought to my attention that the Religious Committee has ordered the demolition of numerous religious structures all across Delhi, in a meeting dated November 22, 2024, whose minutes are enclosed."

She alleged that until last year, the decision of the Religious Committee went to him through the CM and Delhi Home Minister but in the concerned order this process was not followed. She said, "In an order issued last year your office stated that demolition of religious structures is a matter related to 'public order', and does not fall under the purview of the elected government and will be directly under the purview of the Hon'ble LG. Since then the work of the Religious Committee has been directly monitored by you."

Furthermore, she requested the LG to stop the demolition as it would hurt the religious sentiments of the people. Atishi said, "Demolition of these structures would hurt the religious sentiments of these communities. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I would like to request you to not to demolish any of these temples and places of worship in the list enclosed."