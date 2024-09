President empowers Delhi LG to form, appoint members to boards and authorities The delegation of these powers to the L-G is significant, as it enables the L-G to directly manage and oversee the composition of key bodies and institutions that play a crucial role in the governance of Delhi.

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO President Droupadi Murmu and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. In a recent move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified that the President of India has delegated specific powers to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. These powers include the authority to form and appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body established under laws enacted by Parliament specifically for Delhi. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi breaking news Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp