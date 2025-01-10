Delhi Kiski: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sherawat criticises AAP govt, discusses Jat quota

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kamaljeet Sherawa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Kamaljeet Sherawat recently shared her views on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections during her participation in India TV’s special conclave, 'Delhi Kiski,' on January 10. With the Election Commission announcing the date for the Delhi elections on February 5, political parties are intensifying their preparations for the highly anticipated electoral battle.

During the event, Sherawat was asked about the BJP’s stance on the Jat community and its rights. She responded by asserting that the BJP had made significant strides to ensure justice for the Jat community, including introducing a quota for them. She criticised the previous Congress government for failing to take any substantial action for the Jat community after the BJP's efforts. Sherawat also pointed out that the BJP had not been in power in Delhi for the past 26 years, and any efforts made by the party were often undermined by the ruling government.

Sherawat went on to criticise Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government, accusing it of deceiving various sections of society. She said, "Delhi does not have a single fertilizer or seed shop, and farmers are forced to go to Haryana to sell their produce. Kejriwal is playing a game with letters. If he were doing actual work, he wouldn't need to rely on such tactics." She also questioned why Delhi’s government did not implement schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which offers free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, alleging that Kejriwal’s administration had deprived citizens of such benefits.

Sherawat also hit out at Kejriwal and his party leaders for insulting Purvanchali people and residents from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Referring to recent comments made by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal, Sherawat stated, "They claim that Purvanchali votes are being split. Kejriwal has compared Purvanchali people with Rohingyas, which is an insult. They should be ashamed of such comments. You are blaming fake votes on the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but the truth is that everyone who comes to Delhi has the right to vote."

This statement comes amidst ongoing controversies surrounding Kejriwal’s comments about the influence of Purvanchali voters in Delhi, further fueling tensions ahead of the elections.

As the BJP gears up for the Delhi Assembly elections, Sherawat’s remarks are expected to resonate with many residents in Delhi, particularly those from the Jat community and Purvanchali origin. The political atmosphere in the capital continues to heat up as all parties prepare for the electoral contest in February.

Delhi Assembly polls

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be held on February 8. The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5 (Wednesday), while the counting of votes will take place on February 8 (Saturday). The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.