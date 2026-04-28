Delhi hit-and-run: Two cousins returning from IPL match killed in Ashoka road

New Delhi:

A late-night road accident in Delhi claimed the lives of two young cousins on Monday. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM near Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex, within the jurisdiction of Parliament Street Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia (20), a BSc student, and his younger cousin Abhav Bhatia (14), a school student both residents of Ashok Nagar.

Were returning home after watching IPL match

According to family members, the two were returning home after watching an IPL match. Moments before the accident, Abhav was speaking to his father on the phone, assuring him they would reach home within half an hour.

During that call, the fatal crash took place. Both were found unconscious on the road and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Hit and run suspected, probe underway

Police said the accident involved a motorcycle and a goods carrier vehicle. Initial findings suggest it may be a hit-and-run case. A PCR call alerted authorities, following which the district crime team and forensic experts examined the spot. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned for clues.

A case has been registered based on an eyewitness statement, and efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the driver of the offending vehicle. The bodies have been shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital mortuary as further investigation continues.