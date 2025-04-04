Delhi govt announces Rs 500 crore elevated road project in Sonia Vihar | Check details Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave her approval for the construction of the 5.5 kilometre long road, said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma.

Good news for Delhiites as Delhi government announces construction of a 5.5 kilometre long elevated road in Pushta Sonia Vihar area to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The road project is aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the trans-Yamuna region

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given her approval for the road project, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said.

"The local MLA and Minister Kapil Mishra has been pushing for this project. Due to the presence of many trees in the area, we have decided to construct a flyover instead of a conventional road. After discussions with the chief minister, the project has been approved, and work will commence following deliberations with the Flood Department," Verma said.

Here’s all you need to know about Delhi’s new road project:

The elevated road will stretch from Nanaksar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir (UP border), offering relief to thousands of daily commuters and will offer a respite from the traffic snarl.

Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra emphasised the project's significance, stating, "The BJP government is working at a fast pace, and this project is a testament to that. This road has been a major issue for trans-Yamuna residents, and today, we have resolved it. Lakhs of people use this route daily."

(With PTI inputs)