Delhi government to shut 250 mohalla clinics, AAP calls move a setback to healthcare

The Delhi government has announced the immediate closure of 250 mohalla clinics, calling them a hub of financial irregularities. The decision, which is part of the administration’s 100-day healthcare revamp plan, has sparked sharp criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which introduced the mohalla clinic model in 2015.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said the clinics were fraudulent entities existing only on paper, with rent expenses allegedly being misused. “Mohalla clinics fraud ka adda hai (Delhi mohalla clinics only exist for fraud). Around 250 clinics are operating on rented land without proper oversight. An order has been passed to shut them down immediately,” Singh stated at a press conference.

Currently, Delhi has around 550 mohalla clinics, which were set up to provide free primary healthcare services, including consultations and diagnostic tests, at the neighbourhood level.

AAP opposes move, calls it a blow to public healthcare

The decision has triggered a strong response from senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has urged the government to expand rather than dismantle the mohalla clinic initiative.

“The government should be increasing the number of these clinics, not shutting them down. This is a serious setback for the people of Delhi,” Jain said, warning that the decision would impact thousands of daily patients who rely on these neighbourhood health centres.

He dismissed the claim that many mohalla clinics operate from rented spaces as an excuse to shut them down. “Even government offices function from rented buildings. That does not mean they should be closed,” Jain argued.

According to AAP, over 7,500 people receive treatment at these clinics every day, and their closure would cripple Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure, particularly affecting lower-income residents.

Delhi to roll out Ayushman Bharat after March 8

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is set to launch registrations for the Ayushman Bharat scheme after March 8. Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that Delhi will sign an MoU with the Centre to implement the scheme, ensuring that eligible residents receive healthcare benefits under the national programme.

Singh also announced other reforms, including:

Appointment of two nodal officers to monitor hospital bed allotments and EWS quota.

Plans to establish ‘Jachha-Bachha Kendras’ (mother and child care centres) to improve maternal and infant healthcare.

Deployment of mobile dental vans in underserved areas, starting with 10 units in the first phase.

A comprehensive audit of all government hospitals and ongoing healthcare projects.

Political battle over healthcare reforms

The Delhi government’s move to shut down mohalla clinics while implementing Ayushman Bharat reflects a broader shift in the capital’s healthcare policy. While the administration claims it is eliminating fraudulent entities and improving healthcare access, AAP sees it as an attempt to erase its legacy initiatives.

With the March 22 deadline for the Ayushman Bharat rollout approaching, the political face-off over Delhi’s healthcare model is likely to escalate in the coming weeks.