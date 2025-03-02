Delhi government plans to revitalise Yamuna River with solar-powered ferry, cruise service to boost tourism Delhi: The operator will be selected through a two-stage bidding process. The successfull bidder will be determined by the highest revenue share offer payable to DTTDC.

Delhi: In a bid to boost tourism and promote sustainable water transport, the Delhi government is set to launch a ferry and cruise service along a 7-8 km stretch of the Yamuna River in the national capital. The service will operate between Wazirabad Barrage (Sonia Vihar) and Jagatpur (Shani Temple) in the national capital. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to choose an operator for the two solar-powered cruise ships. Interested bidders must submit their pre-qualification, technical, and financial proposals by the due date.

"Request for Proposal (RFP) are invited for operation of cruise/ferry services in Yamuna River through e- procurement system of GNCTD for a period of five years," read the Request for Proposal (RFP) by DTTDC for ferry/cruise operation on Delhi stretch of River Yamuna, National Waterway- 110.

Ferry service to run for over 250 days

The cruise or ferry service will be permitted to run for 270 days out of 365 days a year, and necessary NOCs were obtained from the Delhi Jal Board and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

DTTDC's RFP stated, "The request for proposals (RFP) is open to capable agencies. Interested bidders must submit their pre-qualification, Technical, and Financial Proposals in separate sealed envelopes. The proposals will be evaluated based on a set of criteria outlined in the RFP, and the successful bidder will be selected based on their highest revenue share offer payable to DTTDC."

The process will begin with pre-qualification criteria, and the shortlisted bidders will then proceed to submit their technical and financial proposals. The bidder who offers the highest revenue share for the operation will be declared the selected as an operator. Bidders are required to submit their proposals by the due date, as outlined in the RFP document.

The submission process includes submitting an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 5,00,000 in the form of a Demand Draft payable to DTTDC. The technical bids must be submitted with complete details, excluding quoted prices, as price information must only be provided in the financial bid.

Yamuna River waterfront will be built soon

This initiative aims to enhance transportation along the Yamuna River, promote sustainable water transport, and boost tourism in the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated on Sunday (March 2) that the Delhi government has five three-year targets. "We will fulfill it before that; the cruise will run in water, and the Yamuna waterfront will be built," he said.

The BJP registered a massive victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections, returning to power after a gap of 27 years.